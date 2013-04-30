Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Hom-elly Home Care and Support Agency

Suite 115, Junction House, Junction Eco Park, Swinton,
M27 8LR
0161 728 8105

Local authority

  • Salford

Who runs this service

  • Ms Catherine Inguyi Otiende Ngaira

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
