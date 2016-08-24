Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Home Care Assistance UK Ltd

86 Clemence Road, Dagenham,
RM10 9YQ
020 8517 1418

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Home Care Assistance U.K. Limited

Registered manager

Nyembezi Gore

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017