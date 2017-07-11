Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Home Close

Cow Lane, Fulbourn,
CB21 5HB
01223 880233
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Home Close

Home Close is in a quiet location on the outskirts of Cambridge within easy reach of the A14 and served by good public transport links. It is set within its own large landscaped grounds that are bordered by many mature trees. The purpose-built accommodation is laid out over two floors with a number of attractive wings, each with lounge and dining areas as well as kitchen and bathroom facilities. The bedrooms are decorated to a high standard, and residents are encouraged to bring items of their own furniture and possessions with them so that their room can become truly their own. As well as the extensive lawns, there are many shrub and flower borders.

Accommodation

  • 72Residents
  • 36Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 36Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Cambridgeshire

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Razvan Stanbeca

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
