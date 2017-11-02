Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Home Counties Carers

22a Station Parade, Ockham Road South, East Horsley, Leatherhead,
KT24 6QN
01483 224985
www.homecountiescarers.co.uk

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Home Counties Carers Limited

Registered manager

Lucinda Kalupka

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
