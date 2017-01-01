Home Farm is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential and end of life care in the rural town of Portree, on the Isle of Skye. It also specialises in care for physically disabled adults. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Staff organise day trips out, arts and crafts, quizzes, and visits by professional entertainers. Small pets are allowed, and a mobile hairdresser calls regularly. There is an attractive courtyard garden with a greenhouse and a patio area with views of the surrounding countryside and coast.

