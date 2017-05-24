Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care - Mid Sussex

Unit 10A -3, Connors Yard, Beeches Road, Crowborough,
TN6 2AH
01892 576300
www.homeinstead.co.uk/crowboroughandhighweald

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Mid-Sussex Homecare Solutions Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
