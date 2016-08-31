Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care - Milton Keynes

Ground Floor Suite H, Old Stratford Business Park, Falcon Drive, Old Stratford, Milton Keynes,
MK19 6FG
01908 774333
www.homeinstead.co.uk/miltonkeynes

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Milton Keynes Home Care Ltd

Registered manager

Sarah Marquiss

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
