Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care - Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Oswestry

Suites 8 & 9, Leaton Forest Offices, Home Farm, Leaton Knolls, Shrewsbury,
SY4 3HX
01743 387650
www.homeinstead.co.uk/shrewsburyludlowandoswestry

Local authority

  • Shropshire

Who runs this service

  • Respect Our Elders Limited

Registered manager

Rachael Birchall

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
