Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care Bath and West Wilts

6 Pickwick Park, Park Lane, Corsham,
SN13 0HN
01249 847594
www.homeinstead.co.uk/northwiltshire

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Empathy Care Limited

Registered manager

Diane Gleaves

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
