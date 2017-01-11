Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care

Unit 1, Little Cliffsend Farm, Chalk Hill, Ramsgate,
CT12 5HP
01843 862268
www.homeinstead.co.uk/Broadstairs

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • Thanet Lifestyle Care Limited

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
