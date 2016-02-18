Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care Durham

Moor Chambers, 26 Front Street, Framwellgate Moor, Durham,
DH1 5EJ
0191 374 4041

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • Archie Care Limited

Registered manager

Annette Connor

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
