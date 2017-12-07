Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care

Lansbury Estate, 102 Lower Guildford Road, Knaphill, Woking,
GU21 2EP
01483 488222
www.homeinstead.co.uk/guildfordandwoking

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Surrey Care At Home Ltd

Registered manager

Mandy Gant

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017