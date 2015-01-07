Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care

Eden House, 34 Heskin Lane, Ormskirk,
L39 1LR
01695 589071
www.homeinstead.co.uk/westlancs

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • Bishops Senior Care Limited

Registered manager

Gail Godson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
