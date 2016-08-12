Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care Lewes District and Uckfield

The Cloisters, Broyle Place Farm, Ringmer, Lewes,
BN8 5SD
01273 437040
www.homeinstead.co.uk/lewesdistrict&uckfield

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Alison Scutt

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
