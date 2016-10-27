Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care: Maidenhead, Henley & Wallingford

Unit 5, Castle End, Ruscombe, Reading,
RG10 9XQ
www.homeinstead.co.uk/maidenhead

Local authority

  • Wokingham

Who runs this service

  • Westgarth Enterprises Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
