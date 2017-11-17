Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care Mid Cornwall

St Austell Bay Business Park, Par Moor Road, St Austell,
PL25 3RF
01726 829312
www.homeinstead.co.uk/midcornwall

Local authority

  • Cornwall

Who runs this service

  • Lankelly Care Limited

Registered manager

Nicola Briggs

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
