Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Home Instead Senior Care

Suite 6, The Parflo Building, Huxley Street, Broadheath, Altrincham,
WA14 5EL
0161 870 1136
www.homeinstead.co.uk

Local authority

  • Trafford

Who runs this service

  • A S Home Care Services Ltd

Registered manager

Joanne Ball

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017