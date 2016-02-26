Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Home Instead Westminster

175-177 Borough High Street, London,
SE1 1HR
020 3701 2862

Local authority

  • Southwark

Who runs this service

  • Thames Senior Home Care Ltd

Registered manager

Wimbai McLaughlin

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
