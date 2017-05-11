Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Home Straight Partnership Ltd

Suite 4&5, Unit 16A, Oakham Enterprise Park, Ashwell Road, Oakham,
LE15 7TU
01572 722590
www.home-straight.co.uk

Local authority

  • Rutland

Who runs this service

  • Home Straight Partnership Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
