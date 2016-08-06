Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Home Sweet Home Care Limited

2 Great Cullings, Rush Green, Romford,
RM7 0YL
020 8593 8333

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Home Sweet Home Care Limited

Registered manager

Vicky Newley

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
