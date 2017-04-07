Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

HomeCare Reablement Service

Floor 4, 145-155 King Street, Hammersmith,
W6 9XY

Local authority

  • Hammersmith & Fulham

Who runs this service

  • London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

Registered manager

Phyllis McKenzie

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
