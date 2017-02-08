Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Homecare UK (Dagenham)

183A Becontree Avenue, Dagenham,
RM8 2UR
020 7998 0308
www.homecare.org.uk

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Evita Care Limited

Registered manager

Donna Jones

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
