Nursing home

Homefield House Nursing Home

Homefield Way, Aldermaston Road, Basingstoke,
RG24 9HX
01256 333433
www.shaw.co.uk

About Homefield House Nursing Home

Homefield House is a specialist care centre for people with dementia, situated in a semi-rural location at Park Pruitt on the outskirts of Basingstoke. The single storey home was purpose-built in 1995, following consultation with the Alzheimer_s Society and comprises a central arcade area, where all residents can wander safely, and four small living units each with six single bedrooms. Activities are an important part of life both inside and outside the home and every resident has a named carer to offer support on an individual basis. There is also a family support group.

Accommodation

  • 21Residents
  • 21Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • The Shaw Foundation Limited

Registered manager

Iulia Miclea

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

