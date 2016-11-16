Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

HomeLife Carers (Barnstaple)

Unit 2 Lauder Lane, Roundsway Business Park, Barnstaple,
EX31 3TA
01805 625999

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • HomeLife Carers (Torrington) Limited

Registered manager

Sharon McNulty

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
