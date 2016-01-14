Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Homelife (Leeds) Limited

3 Hillside, Beeston Road, Leeds,
LS11 8ND
0113 387 6333
www.homelife-leeds.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Homelife (Leeds) Limited

Registered manager

Edward Pollard

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
