Domiciliary care

Homesdale Domiciliary Care Agency

Mountier Court, Homesdale Close, London,
E11 2TL
020 8989 3235
www.homesdale.co.uk

Local authority

  • Redbridge

Who runs this service

  • Homesdale (Woodford Baptist Homes) Limited

Registered manager

Lisa Richardson

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
