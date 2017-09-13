Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Hope Care Agency

Office 10, Canalside House, 383 Ladbroke Grove, London,
W10 5AA
020 8960 1901

Local authority

  • Kensington & Chelsea

Who runs this service

  • Hope Care Agency Ltd

Registered manager

Anab Hussein

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
