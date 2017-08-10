Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Horizons Care Ltd

16 Georges Drive, Grange Park, Northampton,
NN4 5DU
07979 386476

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Horizons Care Ltd

Registered manager

Christine Mukute

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
