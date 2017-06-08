Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Housing & Care 21 - Dairy View

Management Office, Dairy View, Royal Wootton Bassett, Swindon,
SN4 7FU
0370 192 4226
www.housingandcare21.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wiltshire

Who runs this service

  • Housing & Care 21

Registered manager

Katherine Watts

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
