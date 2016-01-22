Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Housing & Care 21 - Farmers Court

Farmers Court, Charolais Close, Rugby,
CV21 3AR
0370 192 4458
www.housing21.co.uk

Local authority

  • Warwickshire

Who runs this service

  • Housing & Care 21

Registered manager

Victoria Sexton

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
