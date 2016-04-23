Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Housing & Care 21 - Pantiles House

30 Langley Road, Merton, London,
SW19 3AN
0370 192 4628
www.housing21.co.uk

Local authority

  • Merton

Who runs this service

  • Housing & Care 21

Registered manager

Ivo Golschmid

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
