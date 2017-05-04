Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Human Support Group Limited - Bristol

Suite D1, The White House, Forest Road, Kingswood, Bristol,
BS15 8DH
0117 403 2748
www.homecaresupport.co.uk

Local authority

  • South Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • The Human Support Group Limited

Registered manager

Benjamin Smith

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
