Hyde Nursing Home is located in Hyde near to the M67. All bedooms have TV points and DVD players. Care included nursing care, dementia care and end-of-life care. The home is split into individual suites and each suite has its own entrance and lounge and dining area. Hyde has private landscaped gardens, which can be accessed from the pavilion sitting area. The home offers a multisensory room and sunlight therapy room as well as a hairdressing salon and a varied social program.

