Located conveniently close to good transport links by train and road, Hyde Valley offers a range of care services, including respite, residential and specialist dementia care, plus its Q Club where those living within the community can spend the day. There are lots of photos and memorabilia throughout the home to provoke memories, and stimulate conversations between residents and staff, and there is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished, but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions, and make it their own. A team of activity care workers runs a wide range of activities for residents.

