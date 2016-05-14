Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Hyde Valley House

Hyde Valley, Welwyn Garden City,
AL7 4ND
01707 379700
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Hyde Valley House

Located conveniently close to good transport links by train and road, Hyde Valley offers a range of care services, including respite, residential and specialist dementia care, plus its Q Club where those living within the community can spend the day. There are lots of photos and memorabilia throughout the home to provoke memories, and stimulate conversations between residents and staff, and there is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished, but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions, and make it their own. A team of activity care workers runs a wide range of activities for residents.

Accommodation

  • 46Residents
  • 46Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Amanda Liles

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

