Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

I Say Supported Living Services Limited

Unit 82, Riverside Estate, Sir Thomas Longley Road, Medway City Estate, Rochester,
ME2 4BH
01634 712168

Local authority

  • Medway

Who runs this service

  • 'I Say' Supported Living Services Limited

Registered manager

Karina Mathews

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017