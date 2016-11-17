Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

IAS 71-73 Church St

71-73 Church Street, Leigh, Wigan,
WN7 1AZ
01942 269497
www.imagineactsucceed.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wigan

Who runs this service

  • Imagine Act And Succeed

Registered manager

Terry Keely

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017