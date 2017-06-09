Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

iCare Domiciliary Southampton

Ocean Village Innovation Centre, Unit 64-66 Ocean Way, Ocean Village, Southampton,
SO14 3JZ
023 8104 0040
www.icaredomiciliary.co.uk

Local authority

  • Southampton

Who runs this service

  • iCare Group Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
