Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

ICare GB Limited - Derby Care Office

College Business Centre, The College, Uttoxeter New Road, Derby,
DE22 3WZ
01332 869491
www.icaregroup.co.uk

Local authority

  • Derby

Who runs this service

  • I Care (GB) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017