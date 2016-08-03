Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

ICare Resource Limited

6 Kings Road, Barking,
IG11 8FN
020 3355 2088
www.icareresourceltd.com

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • ICare Resource Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
