Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Icare Services

16 Trident Boulevard, Castle Vale, Birmingham,
B35 7LZ
0121 749 3832
www.icareservices.org.uk

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Icare Services (UK) Limited

Registered manager

Lorraine Hanson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017