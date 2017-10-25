Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

ICCM Ltd - Telford

First Floor, Jordan House East, Hall Court, Hall Park Way, Telford,
TF3 4NF
07551 157230
www.iccmcares.co.uk

Local authority

  • Telford & Wrekin

Who runs this service

  • Independent Community Care Management Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities
