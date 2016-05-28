Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

IDC Care Ltd - Heritage Healthcare Ealing

Suite 17 Access House, Manor Road, West Ealing,
W13 0AS
020 3011 0220
www.heritagehealthcare.co.uk/ealing

Local authority

  • Ealing

Who runs this service

  • IDC Care Ltd

Registered manager

Daniela Coutinho

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
