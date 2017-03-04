Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

IMPACT

Unit 6, Friends' Institute, 200 Moseley Road, Birmingham,
B12 0DG
0121 679 4564

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Centrion Care UK Ltd

Registered manager

Abdirahman Ali

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
