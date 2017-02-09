Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

In Home Care Ltd

1 Havant Road, Horndean, Waterlooville,
PO8 0DB
0800 098 8685
www.in-homecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • In Home Care Limited

Registered manager

Michelle Young

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
