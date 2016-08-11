Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Independence Matters

Personal Assistant Services East, Great Yarmouth Community Hub, Suffolk Road, Great Yarmouth,
NR31 0LJ
01493 664658
www.independencematters.org.uk

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Independence Matters C.I.C.

Registered manager

Marie Dix

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017