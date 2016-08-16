Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Independent Care Solution

63 Loveridge Road, Kilburn, London,
NW6 2DR
020 7624 0956
www.independentcaresolution.co.uk

Local authority

  • Camden

Who runs this service

  • Mrs. Gloria Ocampo

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
