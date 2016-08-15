Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Independent Living Services (EM) Limited

4 Sidings Road, Lowmoor Business Park, Kirkby In Ashfield, Nottingham,
NG17 7JZ
01623 237090
www.qualitycare-em.co.uk

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Independent Living Services (EM) Limited
