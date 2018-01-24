Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Active Ageing Service

Yate West Gate Centre 21 West Walk Yate, Bristol, Gloucestershire,
BS37 4AX
01454 315355
www.sirona-cic.org.uk/services/active-ageing-service
asksirona@sirona-cic.org.uk

About Active Ageing Service

The Active Ageing Service works with you and your GP to identify any health and social care needs which may be helpful to you. It is a 5 day a week non-emergency service. The Active Ageing Team consists of Health Visitors and Health Visitor Support Workers who work in the community to help people access medical, social, home environment and financial services. The team helps to identify health needs and signpost families to the services they may require in order to maintain independence. Services cover: falls and accident prevention; advice on memory loss and dementia; support for those who have been recently bereaved; advice on managing long term health conditions; health education; signposting to local and national support services. The team also provides support for carers.

Who runs this service

  • Sirona Care & Health

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Adults aged 80-84 years old who are registered with a GP in South Gloucestershire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 24/01/18 to 14/03/18

Alzheimer's Society
