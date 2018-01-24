About Active Ageing Service

The Active Ageing Service works with you and your GP to identify any health and social care needs which may be helpful to you. It is a 5 day a week non-emergency service. The Active Ageing Team consists of Health Visitors and Health Visitor Support Workers who work in the community to help people access medical, social, home environment and financial services. The team helps to identify health needs and signpost families to the services they may require in order to maintain independence. Services cover: falls and accident prevention; advice on memory loss and dementia; support for those who have been recently bereaved; advice on managing long term health conditions; health education; signposting to local and national support services. The team also provides support for carers.