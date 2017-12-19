About Active Ageing Service Keynsham Health Centre

The team consists of Health Visitors and Health Visitor Support Workers who are based in the community, offering public health, health promotional support. The Active Ageing Team works in partnership with clients and families to help identify health needs in order to maintain independence and avoid hospital admissions. The service offers: Falls and accident prevention advice; Advice on memory loss and dementia; Support for those who have been recently bereaved; Advice on managing long term health conditions and keeping well through nutrition. Information on older peoples care benefits, signposting and linking with local and national support services.