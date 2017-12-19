Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Active Ageing Service St. Martins Hospital

St. Martins Hospital Clara Cross Lane, Bath, Somerset,
BA2 5RP
0300 303 9509
www.virgincare.co.uk

About Active Ageing Service St. Martins Hospital

The team consists of Health Visitors and Health Visitor Support Workers who are based in the community, offering public health, health promotional support. The Active Ageing Team works in partnership with clients and families to help identify health needs in order to maintain independence and avoid hospital admissions. The service offers: Falls and accident prevention advice; Advice on memory loss and dementia; Support for those who have been recently bereaved; Advice on managing long term health conditions and keeping well through nutrition. Information on older peoples care benefits, signposting and linking with local and national support services.

Who runs this service

  • Virgin Care Limited

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Universal Service for adults aged 80-84 years old, Universal Plus service for adults over 80 years old and who are registered with a GP in Bath and North East Somerset or South Gloucestershire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017